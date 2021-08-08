Tejon Ranch seeks partnerships for housing developments

John Cox, The Bakersfield Californian
·3 min read

Aug. 7—For all its many years of planning, project permitting and legal battles, Tejon Ranch Co.'s next big task on the way to developing four separate, master-planned communities has little to do with any of that.

More than anything else, what it needs now is to form a strong relationship with another company. And looking forward, it will probably need several such partners before it can make progress toward its goal of developing 35,000 residential units near Kern's southern border.

The Lebec-based agribusiness and real estate development company has never built an apartment building, let alone 13 of them with a total of 495 rental units, as its plans call for at Outlets at Tejon. The idea is to provide housing for future workers at the area's commercial and industrial projects.

"We don't have the expertise in-house of doing multifamily, and there are a lot of good, solid companies both locally, Southern California, (and) California-based, that have that expertise," said Barry Zoeller, Tejon Ranch's chief spokesman and head of investor relations.

The challenge is one Tejon Ranch will face again and again in the years to come. In some cases, its partners will need construction know-how, such as retail or hotel development. But in other cases, it'll be more about bringing money to the table.

Fortunately, the company does have experience forming joint-venture partnerships. The Tejon Ranch Commerce Center is an example, as is its latest industrial development, a speculative project being built with the help of Southern California development giant Majestic Realty Co.

The search for an experienced apartment developer started in the spring. The focus now is on identifying different companies that appear best suited for producing a quality project, Zoeller said, adding, "Our brand is important."

After that will come a period of sharing information and examining market research. Zoeller said whichever company Tejon agrees to partner with on the apartments will share equally in rental proceeds.

Tejon's ability to find the right partner will make all the difference for the project's long-term success, said Bruce Davis, senior vice president of development at Bolthouse Properties in Bakersfield.

"You want to make sure whatever you do you're getting the right info and making the right decisions," he said.

That said, Davis has no doubt the company is up to the task.

"They are definitely smart enough to figure out the best way to go," he said.

In general, Tejon Ranch's partnerships are structured to be 50-50, with the Lebec company responsible for permitting and providing the real estate. Zoeller said the other company makes contributions equal to the property value.

That's not necessarily the case with every project going forward, he said. For one thing, Tejon Ranch's stock trades publicly and so it has the option of selling additional stock to help it finance projects. Plus, the company expects to fund future development projects using revenue from the first residential units to come online.

In the case of Mountain Village at Tejon Ranch, near Lebec, the company has not decided whether to go the route of a joint venture, Zoeller said. There will be agreements with developers to build hotels at the property, he said, and homebuilders will be invited to design and construct residences there. But he said it's possible the company will fund the overall project out of its own cash, or that of its investors.

"The board is going to look at the best capital structure for the (opportunities) that provide the greatest value to shareholders," he said.

The search for the perfect partner won't be as far-reaching as it might sound. Zoeller said the field of candidates is relatively small because of the difficulties involved in building housing in California.

"From a major developer point of view, there aren't many places in California that will be able to do what's happening and going to happen at Tejon Ranch," he said.

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Energy Stocks That Crushed Earnings This Season

    Earnings season is nearing an end as most energy companies have reported their second-quarter results. Three that impressed our contributors were BP (NYSE: BP), Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG), and Chevron (NYSE: CVX). Reuben Gregg Brewer (BP): European integrated energy major BP, formerly known as British Petroleum, was an ugly stock to own in 2020.

  • 19 Things You’ll Need To Sacrifice Now for a Healthy Retirement

    If you want to retire comfortably, you are going to have to give up a few things. Take a look at which items you should give up to gain more.

  • CVS: Long-Term Looks Healthy

    CVS Health (CVS) stock is trading at $80.05 per share, down 2% since the company released its latest quarterly report on Wednesday. Yet, the stock is still up about 17% year-to-date. Let’s look at the quarterly numbers and see what's going on. Sales came in at $72.62 billion, up about 11% on a year-over-year basis. This beat Wall Street expectations of $70.24 billion. The bottom line was also better-than-expected. CVS posted adjusted earnings per share of $2.42, exceeding the consensus predictio

  • Here’s How Much You Should Have in Your 401(k) Account, Based on Your Age

    Retirement seems like a far-off thing that we never really feel prepared for, but young people might be on a better path than they think. According to data from Fidelity's retirement platform, people...

  • 10 Reddit WallStreetBets Stocks That are Rising

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Reddit WallStreetBets stocks that are rising. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Reddit WallStreetBets Stocks That are Rising. Internet platforms like Reddit have become all the rage in the finance world over the past few months as retail […]

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway recovers from coronavirus slowdown

    (Reuters) -Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said many of its businesses are enjoying strong recoveries from the early depths of the coronavirus pandemic, fueling rebounds in profits and revenue. The company Buffett has run since 1965 also signaled the billionaire's confidence in its future by repurchasing $6 billion of its own shares in the second quarter, even as its stock price regularly set new highs. Omaha, Nebraska-based Berkshire's manufacturing, service and retailing businesses suffered last year as economic activity plunged, job losses soared and shoppers stayed home.

  • On-Chain Analysis: Two Indicators Signal a Long-Term Bottom for Bitcoin

    Today's on-chain analysis provides a look at two long-term indicators that could signal a macro bottom in the BTC market. These are the Entity-Adjusted Number of Transactions on the Bitcoin network and the Entity-Adjusted Dormancy Flow.

  • Why China is cracking down on certain publicly-traded companies, according to Carson Block

    Short seller Carson Block gained notoriety for exposing the fraudulent accounting practices of U.S.-listed Chinese companies. But the founder of Muddy Waters Capital now believes the days of Chinese companies tapping American capital markets are numbered.

  • Novavax Readies Its Vaccine to Fight Covid Worldwide

    Novavax had no sales to report for its June quarter. But the company has a vaccine that has done well against Covid-19 in trials, and it expects authorizations around the globe.

  • Instead of EV Stocks, Consider These 3 Chip Stocks

    With so many electric vehicle (EV) stocks that have gone public in the last year -- some of them with uncertain futures -- it might be hard to choose a winner. Semiconductors are the basic building blocks of all technology, and they're gobbling up supplier share of the auto industry. According to estimates, electronic components went from 22% of the cost to produce a car in 2000 to 35% in 2010, to about 40% today -- and could be a whopping 50% by the end of this decade.

  • 2 things are becoming apparent about crypto: Fidelity exec

    The cryptocurrency space continues to be characterized by conversations surrounding its adoption and investment. According to Fidelity Digital Assets President Tom Jessop, however, there are two emerging themes that are becoming apparent about cryptocurrency.

  • Jeff Bezos loses spot as richest man in the world

    Billionaires’ fortunes soared during the pandemic

  • The Downsides of Retirement That Nobody Talks About

    If you haven’t properly prepared for leaving the working world and living without a paycheck, you’ll have to face the ugly truths about retirement.

  • 10 Tech Penny Stocks Reddit is Buying

    In this article, we discuss the 10 tech penny stocks Reddit is buying. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Tech Penny Stocks Reddit is Buying. Technology stocks have reached evaluations that many analysts now term sky-high and in dire need of correction. Of the top […]

  • Stock market news live updates: S&P 500, Dow jump to all-time highs after blowout July jobs report

    Stocks were mixed Friday on the heels of a key labor market report, which reflected a stronger than expected rebound in employment last month and a marked drop in the jobless rate.

  • 10 High Yield Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy in August

    In this article, we will be looking at 10 high yield monthly dividend stocks to buy in August. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 High Yield Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy in August. As we progress into the latter half of 2021, […]

  • 3 Risky Dividend Stocks I Feel Safe Owning

    Interest rates were finally rising after a 30-year decline, but the pandemic forced the Federal Reserve to cut rates to zero. As a result, fixed-income investors are on an all-out scramble for yield. Unsurprisingly, income investors are paying more attention to dividend-paying stocks, with many looking for underappreciated bargains.

  • JPMorgan gets Beijing's approval for first fully foreign-owned brokerage

    Wall Street investment bank giant JPMorgan got regulatory approval from Beijing on Friday to become the first foreign owner of a brokerage in China. The move is likely to be seen as the clearest sign yet that China is opening up its capital markets after years of gradual moves and pressure from Washington, especially under previous U.S. President Donald Trump. "The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) has approved the registration of J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited taking 100% ownership of J.P. Morgan Securities (China)... making it the first foreign firm to fully own a securities venture in China," JPMorgan said in a statement.

  • New to The Street TV Announces Its 5 Business Guest Interviews Being Broadcasted on Bloomberg TV, Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 4:30 PM ET

    NEW TO THE STREET TV ANNOUNCES ITS 5 BUSINESS GUEST INTERVIEWS BEING BROADCASTED ON BLOOMBERG TV, SATURDAY, AUGUST 7, 2021 at 4:30 PM ET New to The Street’s TV line-up features the following 5 Companies and their businesses representatives: 1). Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNXP); 2). Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc (OTCPink:AITX); 3) RushNet, Inc. (a.k.a – heliosDX) (OTCPink: RSHN); 4). GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT) and 5) First Graphene Ltd. (OTCQB

  • Stocks See Gains Ahead of Key Employment Report

    One-day ahead of the highly anticipated US employment report, stocks are seeing gains.