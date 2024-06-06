Tegna’s WUSA9 to Partner with NFL’s Washington Commanders on New Programming

Dallas Cowboys versus Washington Commanders.

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Tegna’s WUSA9, the CBS affiliate serving Washington D.C., Virginia, and Maryland, has inked an exclusive partnership with the Washington Commanders to launch two exclusive new shows, “Commanders Kick-Off” and “Commanders Weekly.”

WUSA9 will also be home to Commanders produced shows “Command Center,” “The Gameplan,” and “The Player’s Club.”

“Commanders Kick-Off” pregame show will be hosted by WUSA9’s Chick Hernandez and Wisdom Martin and will serve as the premier destination for all things Commanders every Sunday from 11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. beginning with the upcoming 2024 season, the station reported.

“Commanders Weekly” will highlight how the Commanders are leading by example and making a positive impact in the community. The show will go beyond the game strategy and focus on the organization’s community impact. The show will be hosted by Chick Hernandez on Thursdays from 7 – 7:30 p.m., also beginning with the 2024 season.

“Great relationships are the foundation of great partnerships. For the past year we’ve been working closely with the Commanders by airing team programming, verifying reporting on every aspect of the coaching staff and draft process, and spotlighting their work in the community,” said Richard Dyer, senior vice president of media operations and president and general manager, WUSA. “We are proud to be the official home of the Commanders and are excited to further build on our partnership in the coming years.”

Additionally, as part of this agreement, for the 2024 NFL preseason, WUSA9 will air the Commanders’ first two preseason games against the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with WUSA9 to drive greater engagement with the team and create a broadcast television home for fans looking for more in-depth coverage of all things Commanders,” said Jim Rushton, chief partnerships officer for the Commanders. “Our overall goal is to provide access to original and exclusive content for Commanders fans wherever, whenever, and however they want to consume that content on Game Day and throughout the year. We appreciate the work that the entire team at WUSA9 has dedicated to its coverage of the Commanders and look forward to building on this relationship.”