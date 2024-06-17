Teener baseball roundup: Mitchell under-16 squad sweeps home doubleheader over Aberdeen Smittys

Jun. 16—MITCHELL — Strong pitching performances powered Mitchell under-16 baseball to a home doubleheader sweep on Sunday.

Mitchell defeated the Aberdeen Smittys junior Legion squad 4-1 in the first game before storming back from a first-inning deficit to win 4-3 in five innings.

Kendan Skinner opened the scoring for Mitchell in game 1, scoring on a wild pitch. The team then put up three runs in the second inning, punctuated by Gavin Jones' two-run double, scoring Brennan Penne and Kaiden Allen. Mitchell only produced three hits in the first game, but drew six walks.

Tyler Christensen started and earned the pitching win, working six innings of one-run baseball, allowing four hits and six walks, while picking up five strikeouts. Justin Ebert struck out three Aberdeen hitters in a scoreless inning of relief. Paxton Ewing had a game-high two hits for the Smittys with a run scored. Bennett Eisenbeisz was given the pitching loss, despite striking out four.

In game 2, Aberdeen took advantage of an early error to score three runs in the first innings, with Jackson Post picking up the lone RBI for the Smittys in the game. Mitchell scored two runs in response, as Canon Moller had an RBI single, part of a 2-of-2 game. He later came across the plate on Ebert's single later in the first.

Kendan Skinner pushed across the tying run in the second inning on a groundout, as Mitchell scored the go-ahead run on an error later in the game. Jaxson Hartman, Dawson Adams, and Lincoln Stange all collected base hits in the game. Jones worked all five innings for Mitchell, allowing one hit with six strikeouts.

Mitchell under-16 will host another doubleheader against Huron under-16 at 4 p.m. on Monday, June 17, at Cadwell Park in Mitchell.

BROOKINGS — It was a successful tournament weekend for the Mitchell White under-13 baseball team.

Mitchell defeated the Brookings Red under-13 team 3-2 in its first game on Sunday in seven innings before a strong second and third innings powered them to a 7-4 victory in six innings against Marshall Black under-13 in the Cubby's Brookings Classic at Bob Shelden Field.

In a low-scoring first game after going down 2-0 against Brookings, Mitchell was able to tie the game in the top of the fifth inning. Karsten Herges drove in a run on a single to center field that scored Mason DeGeest. Later in the inning, Michael Gomez was hit by a pitch to score Paxton Peper.

In the top of the seventh inning, with Gavin Mendenhall placed automatically on second base to start, Oliver Raml drove him in on a single to give Mitchell the lead for good.

Raml's go-ahead knock was one of only nine hits recorded by both sides, as the pitching kept hitters at bay throughout. Bryson Schlimgen worked four innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits with two walks and five strikeouts. Noah Bennett was credited with the win, working 2 2/3 innings in relief, striking out three.

Against Marshall, Mitchell jumped ahead 7-0 by the fourth inning, as the offense recorded nine hits in the game. The team did survive a late-inning four-run rally by Marshall to secure the victory.

Schlimgen and Blake Rehorst collected three-hit games for Mitchell, with the former picking up 3 RBIs. Gomez and Matthew Peterson also picked up RBIs, driving in a run each. Bennett started the game and worked four innings of one-run baseball, collecting three strikeouts and the pitching win while allowing just three hits. Schlimgen pitched a scoreless final inning, earning the pitching save.

Prior to Sunday's games, Mitchell White went 3-1 in pool play competition, scoring double-digit runs in all three victories. The team will host Sioux Falls in a doubleheader beginning at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19, at Cadwell Park in Mitchell.