Teener baseball roundup: Mitchell squad takes second at Harrisburg tournament

Jun. 2—HARRISBURG, S.D. — A seventh-inning rally from Renner denied Mitchell's under-16 teener baseball squad the championship at the Alex Kummer Memorial Tournament, as Renner won 6-4 on Sunday afternoon.

Overall, Mitchell was 2-1 on the weekend in the tournament, which was moved to a modified bracket format involving seven teams due to weather.

Mitchell led 4-3 going to the seventh inning before Renner scored three times in the top of the seventh. Renner outhit Mitchell 11-7 and the 16s committed four errors in the loss. At the plate, Tyler Christensen had two hits, including a triple, and a run scored, while Canon Moller scored twice. Jacob Ebert had a double and Brennan Penne, Ebert, Christensen and Carter McCormick each drove in runs. Ebert threw five innings in the start, allowing four hits, three unearned runs and striking out eight. Quinton Wilson took the loss with seven hits and three runs allowed in two innings of work.

In the semifinals, Mitchell defeated 18-and-under Harrisburg Black 19-2 in three innings, with Mitchell posting nine runs in the second inning and 10 in the third inning to force the early end to the game. Mitchell had only four hits in the game, drawing 16 walks from Harrisburg pitchers.

Tyler Christensen won the shortened start on the mound, throwing three innings and allowing a hit, with two runs (one earned) and four strikeouts. Jacob Ebert had two hits and four RBIs, Jaxson Hartman had three RBIs, while Brennan Penne drove in two runs.

Mitchell opened play on Saturday with a 14-1 win over the Brookings Chutes in five innings, with Mitchell buoyed by a nine-run inning in the third frame.

Gavin Jones was the winning pitcher in five innings of work, allowing three hits, one run and striking out a pair on 77 pitches. Jones also had two stolen bases and three runs scored. Mitchell had only five hits, with two coming from Jaxson Hartman and Carter McCormick had a double and two RBIs.

Mitchell (6-1) will play at the Watertown Red Sox on Wednesday, June 5 for a doubleheader.

ABERDEEN — Mitchell White 13-and-under teener baseball was on the wrong end of a doubleheader sweep on Saturday against the Aberdeen Smittys at Fossum Field. Aberdeen won 8-7 (six innings) and 12-10 (five innings) in a pair of shortened games.

In Game 1, Aberdeen scored a walk-off hit after Mitchell scored four times in the top of the sixth inning to tie the game at 7-all. Noah Bennett had a double and drove in three runs, while Owen Borgan scored twice. Bryson Schlimgen had four innings on the mound, allowing two hits and five unearned runs, with five strikeouts. Madden Graves took the loss for Mitchell with four outs recorded, allowing four hits, three runs (one earned) and striking out one. Mitchell had four errors in the loss.

In the second game, Mitchell led 5-0 before Aberdeen scored 12 runs in the second, third and fourth innings. Mitchell had 14 hits to Aberdeen's eight but committed four errors.

Bryson Schlimgen had five RBIs on three hits, including two doubles, and Michael Gomez finished with four hits for Mitchell White including a triple, while Owen Borgan had a pair of hits. Noah Bennett started and threw three innings with seven hits and seven runs allowed, striking out five. Paxton Peper and Owen Borgan threw in relief, with Peper charged with the loss in relief.

Mitchell White (3-3) will host Harrisburg for a 4 p.m. doubleheader on Tuesday, June 4.