Teener baseball roundup: Mitchell 16s log perfect 4-0 weekend

Jun. 9—MITCHELL — The Mitchell 16-and-under teener baseball team continued its strong June with four home wins over the weekend. Mitchell won twice on Friday over Harrisburg Gold, followed by a home sweep of the Brookings Bullets on Sunday afternoon at Cadwell Park.

The wins over Brookings included an 11-1 decision in five innings in Game 1 and a 15-0 win in Game 2.

In the first game against Brookings on Sunday, Jaxson Hartman had two hits and two runs scored, while Jacob Ebert drove in three runs and scored twice. Canon Moller had two runs and two hits as well for Mitchell, which had two RBIs and two hits from Brayden Reindl. Gavin Jones was the winning pitcher, throwing five innings and striking out eight with one run and four hits allowed.

In Game 2, Jaxson Hartman had five RBIs on three hits and two runs scored, including a double and a triple for Mitchell. Gavin Jones had two hits and two runs scored and Kendan Skinner had three hits and three runs scored, while Dalton Adams had two hits and knocked in three. Kaiden Allen had an RBI, Quinton Wilson had two runs scored and a base hit, while Avery Kaus and Adam Kampshoff both had a hit and a run scored.

Jacob Ebert was the winning pitcher, not allowing a hit in three innings with four strikeouts for Mitchell on a 46-pitch effort.

Against Harrisburg Gold, Mitchell had a 13-9 win in the opening game of a doubleheader, followed by a 10-0 win in five innings.

In the opening Harrisburg game, Mitchell had a 10-3 lead through three innings thanks to a nine-run third frame, but Harrisburg hung around. Mitchell finished with an 11-5 edge in hits and benefitted from four Harrisburg errors.

Jaxson Hartman had three hits and two runs scored, while Jacob Ebert and Tyler Christensen each had two hits and scored twice. Canon Moller and Brennan Penne had two RBIs apiece. Carter McCormick won the game as a pitcher, with five innings pitched, four hits and six runs allowed (two earned) and striking out six. Kyson Hermann and Kendan Skinner combined to cover the final two innings on the mound, allowing one hit and three runs (two earned) combined with a strikeout for each.

In Game 2, Mitchell scored eight runs in the first inning and benefitted from five Harrisburg errors to win the game convincingly.

Kendan Skinner and Jaxson Hartman each had two hits, with two runs scored by Skinner and Jacob Ebert. Brennan Penne Ebert each drove in a pair of runs in the win. Tyler Christensen won the game on the mound, a shutout effort allowing one hit in five innings and striking out six.

Mitchell (12-1) is off for a week and will host the Aberdeen Smittys on Sunday, June 16 in Mitchell, with a doubleheader starting at 2 p.m.

MITCHELL — The Mitchell Black 14-and-under teener baseball team earned its first win of the season on Sunday, splitting a home doubleheader with Brookings Black at Drake Field. Mitchell won the first game 9-2 before falling 22-1 in five innings for the second contest.

Mitchell won Game 1 on the strength of a big pitching effort from Stratton Forst, who struck out 12 batters in seven innings of work on the hill, allowing five hits, two runs and one walk. Bailor Kristensen had two doubles in a three-hit, two-RBI game, Nolan Widstrom added two hits and a double, Forst had two hits and two runs scored, and Jack Massey had a triple. Ethan Hegg had two hits and two steals in the win. Mitchell had 12 hits in the win and scored in each of the first five innings.

In the second game, Mitchell was snowed under by the Brookings offense, which tallied runs in every inning, including four in the first, five in the fourth and nine runs in the fifth inning. Ethan Hegg had two hits, while Stratton Forst and Brady Hoesing each had a hit for Mitchell. Mitchell Black had five errors on defense and Bailor Kristensen took the loss in 2 1/3 innings of pitching, allowing 10 hits, eight runs (five earned) and striking out three. Gage Schmidt, Jett Krantz and Matt Haring all pitched in relief for Mitchell, as well.

Mitchell (1-7) will now play at Brandon Valley Red at noon on Tuesday, June 11.