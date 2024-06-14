Teenager Norris signs first Newport County deal

Jac Norris arrived at Newport academy from Cwmbran Celtic’s junior section in 2021 [Huw Evans Agency]

Teenage midfielder Jac Norris has signed his first senior professional deal with League Two side Newport County.

The 17-year-old's two-year deal comes after Norris impressed in The Exiles' academy in the 2023-24 season before graduating to the first team in April.

"I try to be as brave as I can, and I’ve learned a lot from the experienced peers around me," said Norris.

“Next season is going to be a big season for me, and the goal is to play as much as I can with the first team.

"I don’t just want to be there to make the numbers up, I want to play, and I want to make an impact.”

Academy manager Luke Hussey added: "I'm over the moon for Jac. He's worked incredibly hard for this, and he has all the potential to be a top player."