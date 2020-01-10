Teenager Evenepoel to make his Grand Tour debut at Giro

BRUSSELS (AP) -- Belgian teenager Remco Evenepoel, one of the most promising cyclists of his generation, will make his Grand Tour debut at the Giro d'Italia.

Evenepoel won five races during his first pro season with the Deceuninck-Quick Step team, including the prestigious Clasica San Sebastian ahead of Olympic champion Greg Van Avermaet. He also secured a silver medal in the time trial at the world championships.

''I am really looking forward to being present in my first three-week race, the Giro d'Italia, a huge and prestigious event that captures one's imagination,'' said Evenepoel, who dominated in the junior categories after switching from soccer to cycling only three years ago.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Evenepoel, who will turn 20 later this month, was named Belgian Sportsman of the Year in 2019. In addition to the Giro, he will also focus this season on the Liege-Bastogne-Liege and Il Lombardia classics, the Olympics and the world championships.

Starting from Budapest, the Giro will be held from May 9-31.

---

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports