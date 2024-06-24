Teenager’s decision to join Chelsea has been questioned in his home country

Estevao Willian’s decision to join Chelsea has been questioned in Brazil due to the “confusing situation” at the club according to reports.

Chelsea officially announced the signing of the 17-year-old on Saturday, with the teenager putting pen to paper on a long term contract at Stamford Bridge, and the winger is set to join after the Club World Cup in 2025.

The Blues have increasingly tapped into the South American market under the Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital ownership with Estevao now the fifth signing from the continent following Andrey Santos, Kendry Paez, Angelo Gabriel and Deivid Washington.

Estevao’s decision to join Chelsea questioned in Brazil

The teenager, who is predominantly a right winger but can also operate as a number ten is viewed as one of the most exciting talents in South America.

There’s a lot of excitement surrounding his arrival and Brazil legend Neymar thinks Estevao will go on to become a genius, whilst Branco a former World Cup winner with Brazil and now co-ordinator of youth football in the country thinks the teenager is the best Brazilian born player since Neymar.

Estevao will join Chelsea after the Club World Cup in 2025.

Chelsea could end up paying a reported £51.4m for Estevao, which would make him the most expensive South American teenager of all time, but his decision to join the Blues has been questioned in his home land.

BBC Sport report the decision has been questioned due to the “confusing situation” surrounding the club, and their recent record with young Brazilians Santos, Washington and Angelo.

However, the report does add that Estevao’s staff have no concerns over the move as they believe he will get a chance to get into the first team at Stamford Bridge quicker than anywhere else.

It’s believed the teenager will go straight into the first team squad at Chelsea, along with Paez who is also joining in 2025.

Patience will certainly be required with the youngster but it’s certainly exciting to see Chelsea secure the signings of two of the best talents in South America.