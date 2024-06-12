Teenager Charles signs new Hull FC deal

Teenager Jack Charles has signed a new two-year deal with Hull FC.

The 18-year-old half-back made his breakthrough into the Airlie Birds team this season and the new contract was announced on the day he was named in the England Academy squad.

Charles has signed up in a week that has seen two more of the club's academy products, Davy Litten and Lewis Martin, also pledge their futures to the MKM Stadium.

The son of former Salford, Hull KR and Castleford player Chris Charles, he can also play at full-back and has kicked 10 goals in his eight appearances in Super League this season.

Director of rugby Richie Myler told the club website: “Jack is one of the brightest young half-backs in the game, and we’re delighted to have him with us for the next two seasons.

“Stepping up to the senior environment isn’t easy for anyone, never mind for an 18-year old who’s still only in his second year of the academy – but Jack has taken everything in his stride."