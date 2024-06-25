Teenage striker that recently departed Real Madrid set for Serie A move

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that Real Madrid would not be taking up their option to sign Iker Bravo on a permanent basis. The 19-year-old had spent the last two seasons on loan in the Spanish capital, but having failed to impress for Castilla in 2023-24, the decision was taken not to trigger the buy clause in their agreement with Bayer Leverkusen.

In an interview a few weeks ago, Bravo admitted that he had no desire to stay at Leverkusen if Real Madrid did not sign him permanently, and he is about to get his wish. As reported by Diario AS, he is closing in on a move to Serie A side Udinese.

In the last few days, Udinese have emerged as firm favourites to sign Bravo. They are currently in talks with Leverkusen, and the player himself is said to be attracted by the move. An agreement with the two clubs is expected to come soon.