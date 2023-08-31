Teenage sensation Mahika Guar stars on England debut against Sri Lanka

Sebdbergh sixth-former Mahika Gaur took a wicket on her England T20 debut in the victory over Sri Lanka - Clive Rose/Getty Images)

England (186-4) defeated Sri Lanka (55-3) by 12 runs (DLS)

Teenage star Mahika Gaur marked her international debut with a wicket as England came through a rain-affected match to open their T20 series against Sri Lanka with a 12-run victory.

Heather Knight’s side set a lofty target of 187 – which would have been the second highest run chase in women’s T20 cricket if successful – in a match which almost ended in stalemate due to the murky conditions.

The heavens opened when Sri Lanka, who won the toss and opted to bowl, were 11 without loss after just three overs and were set a revised target of 68 from six overs after the downpour eased.

But requiring 45 runs off only 17 balls to win proved too much of an ask on a night when England’s youngsters shone.

Knight had stressed this series would be an opportunity for her side to refine their “skill execution” while exposing some new kids on the block to the rigours of international cricket in the absence of some of their usual heavy-hitters.

Reading-born Gaur, their 17-year-old left-arm pace bowler, made a positive first impression, catching an edge for Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu’s bat to celebrate her international debut in style.

The 6ft 2in bowling prodigy will pocket £3,500 for this white-ball match after the England and Wales Cricket Board moved to equalise women’s international match fees with the men’s earlier this week. Not a bad night’s earnings for someone who is still at school studying for her A-Levels.

“She’s fitted in perfectly,” said 19-year-old, Alice Capsey, who was one of three teenagers in England’s XI. “She’s a really good human. She doesn’t make too much fuss, gets on with it and works really hard. I’m not surprised how well she went out there and bowled today.

“She took that role really well and it showed her character. We all just told her to go out there and express herself. She’s been bowling so well in regional cricket and the Hundred. The messaging was just: ‘Go out there and do what you do.’”

Capsey was particularly impressive, wreaking havoc with the bat on a greasy outfield, charging to a half-century off 26 balls as Sri Lanka looked devoid of ideas in the field. It is staggering to think she made her T20 debut only 13 months ago but can now lay claim to two out of the four fastest England fifties in the format.

Capsey, who does not turn 20 until next August, can practically count herself as one of the more experienced members of England’s squad. Her 26th international coincided with the first time since 2010 that England had two teenagers batting in the top four, the 19-year-old putting on 29 with 18-year-old Freya Kemp for the third wicket. “It’s a young squad, but a really exciting one,” continued Capsey. “You look at Mahika coming in and making a difference. It’s nice to be in the XI but you’ve always got people coming up behind you and putting pressure on you.”

Knight’s personnel went about dismantling Sri Lanka with the same business-like fashion that was on show in this summer’s Ashes, when they triumphed in both white-ball formats against Australia.

Danni Wyatt’s seemingly invincible bat saw the hosts cruise through the five-over powerplay, before Knight made an unbeaten 23 off 17 balls.

With their white-ball pedigree, England are expected to beat Sri Lanka, who are ranked eighth in the world in both formats. Without the likes of Nat Sciver-Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone and Tammy Beaumont, there will be further opportunity for the youngsters to step up over the next few weeks.

With this England side bursting at the seams with up-and-coming talent, they are already doing just that.

