Teenage sensation forward expected to leave EPL club after Arsenal offered best proposal – report

Arsenal have tabled a proposal and are currently leading the race to sign Chelsea teenage forward Ryan McAidoo, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 15-year-old is expected to leave the Blues this summer, and Arsenal have submitted the best project proposal he has received so far.

Losing the England youth international will be a huge blow for Chelsea, but it appears the Gunners are all but set to land him as they continue to improve their academy teams at Hale End.

EXCL: Arsenal made proposal and they are currently leading the race to sign Ryan McAidoo, 2008 born talented forward. He’s expected to leave Chelsea this summer; best project proposal so far came from Arsenal. McAidoo played for England U16 and U17 this season. pic.twitter.com/m9HZtkmOcW — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 12, 2024

Arsenal could lose Denmark youth international striker Chido Obi-Martin this summer, with Bayern Munich looking to lure the 16-year-old to Germany, and it appears the North Londoners will be getting McAidoo as a replacement.

The Secret Scout – a reputable source for youth football and transfer news – claimed yesterday that an unprecedented number of parents of under-14 players have decided to deregister and pull their son away from major clubs, with around 20 players likely to switch clubs this summer.

Something is happening this summer, with academy players in England An unprecedented number of parents of players at u14 have decided to deregister and pull their son away from the clubs. There are around 20 players that could be moving this summer…. They are not… — TheSecretScout (@TheSecretScout_) June 11, 2024

Mcaidoo is one of those expected to move on after he made the brother of Trent Alexander-Arnold his agent, with both Liverpool and Manchester City reportedly keen.

One player looking very likely to leave is Ryan Mcaidoo Rumours with Liverpool since signing with Trents brother agency, but no confirmation Whilst Man City have also been linked. However there’s been a gentleman agreement for years between the clubs to not go for each… pic.twitter.com/vU9i0D5Jqt — TheSecretScout (@TheSecretScout_) June 11, 2024

However, it appears Arsenal have pipped both of them to his services and he could now be linking up with their academy.

Mcaidoo bagged a wonderful strike against Man City under-17s back in March and was in great form for club and country in 2023-24.

The Athletic journalist David Ornstein revealed in March that Arsenal are preparing to spend quite heavily on youth players this summer for the first time in a long time, and the Chelsea youth star could be the first of many to arrive in the coming weeks.

Post-Brexit rules have ensured Premier League clubs cannot sign players under 18 years of age from other European countries, which has seen the Gunners and other English clubs focus on the internal UK market, and they are ready to start aggressively attacking the youth market.