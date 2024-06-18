Teenage sensation Arda Güler scores ‘Goal of the Tournament’ contender for Turkey at Euro 2024

It seems like nobody can stop the meteoric rise of Arda Güler. The young star from Real Madrid just keeps surpassing the expectations set for him.

With six goals in twelve games in his short time at Real Madrid last season, the sky’s the limit for the Turkish teenager.

Even when representing his country at Euro 2024, he still continues to amaze, having scored a world-class goal in his country’s clash against Georgia.

He picked the ball up just on the edge of the area before curling a wonderful shot into the top-left corner to put his nation 2-1 up against Georgia, with many describing it as the goal of the tournament so far.

By just after the hour mark, the youngster had already equalled the record for most chances created by a teenager in a game at the European Championships.

His goal also means that he has broken the record set by Cristiano Ronaldo for youngest player ever to score in their debut at the European Championships.

His side ended the game against Georgia with a 3-1 win, despite some late scares, putting them top of Group F, at least for the time being.

As Turkey get ready to face Portugal and the Czech Republic, Arda Güler will be looking to continue to exceed expectations at the tournament, in which they are beginning to look like dark horses.

WOWWWWWWWW WHAT A GOAL BY ARDA GULER, THAT IS INSANEEEEEEEE!!!! 🤯🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/tzYduWNDbv — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) June 18, 2024

GSFN | Ciaran Currie