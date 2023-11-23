Teenage killers celebrate after stabbing 18-year-old to death

Yahoo Sports

The weekend of Thanksgiving annually provides one of the best weekends of the year for football. For this special weekend we have a special pod combining both 'Stat Nerd Thursday' and the 'Viewer's Guide' to provide you everything you need to know for all the action in Week 12. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don provide one stat for all 32 teams and go game-by-game to identify which matchups to binge, stream and skip.