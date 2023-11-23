Teenage killers celebrate after stabbing 18-year-old to death
Teenage killers celebrate after stabbing 18-year-old to deathWest Midlands Police
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Packers vs. Lions Thanksgiving football game.
This week's Thursday Night Football game will be held on Black Friday. Here's what you need to know.
An injury doesn’t put an end to a dynasty, though when one is at its tail end anyway, it does put a damper on it.
LeBron James is the NBA's leading scorer. He's also the league's oldest player.
Yahoo's Nate Tice drops his NFL mock draft, where he has QB Drake Maye going over Caleb Williams and three receivers going in the top five.
There's less than 100 days until Super Bowl LVIII — are you ready to watch?
Please enjoy this in-depth viewing guide to plan your Thanksgiving weekend sports consumption.
Tuesday's World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina was delayed and marred by crowd trouble.
The weekend of Thanksgiving annually provides one of the best weekends of the year for football. For this special weekend we have a special pod combining both 'Stat Nerd Thursday' and the 'Viewer's Guide' to provide you everything you need to know for all the action in Week 12. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don provide one stat for all 32 teams and go game-by-game to identify which matchups to binge, stream and skip.
No. 2 Purdue takes on No. 7 Tennessee and No. 1 Kansas meets No. 4 Marquette in the semifinals of the Maui Invitational.
The Steelers have said "No, Canada," making their first in-season coaching change in over 80 years.
The Eagles went into Arrowhead on Monday night hoping to get revenge for February's Super Bowl defeat. They emerged with a comeback victory and the best record in the NFL.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
On a day bounce-back performances were everywhere, Trevor Lawrence and Calvin Ridley led the charge. Scott Pianowski examines that and more.
The Bills have had multiple players suffer scary injuries, dating back to last season.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets game.
The Bills are desperate for a win in Week 11 after dropping two straight games.
After years of friction, Johnson and Jones are on good terms again, and Johnson even ribbed a Jones hiccup during the announcement.
Aaron Nola is staying with the Phillies, the only team he's ever known.