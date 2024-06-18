Teenage jockey claims shock 80-1 Royal Ascot win

Teenage jockey Billy Loughnane claimed a shock 80-1 victory on outsider Rashabar on day one at Royal Ascot.

The 18-year-old landed his first win at the meeting in the Coventry Stakes by a nose from Electrolyte.

"This is the best feeling in the world," said Loughnane, who won in the green and blue colours of the Sangster family.

"You grow up watching races like this. It's always been a dream of mine to win one."

Rosallion, Asfoora and Charyn were the top-level Group One winners on Tuesday.

Loughnane has earned the nickname 'Billy the Kid' for his exploits as a brilliant young rider, but this victory came against the odds.

"It's an amazing feeling - to be doing it so young is massive," said the Worcestershire-based rider.

With the runner-up priced at 40-1 and third-placed Columnist a 50-1 shot, the Tote Trifecta dividend paid £122,667.

Rosallion powers home to victory

Rosallion followed up victory in the Irish 2,000 Guineas to land the St James's Palace Stakes for trainer Richard Hannon.

The 7-2 chance came with a late burst under Sean Levey to deny the Aidan O'Brien-trained Henry Longfellow, with French Guineas victor Metropolitan in third.

"I've always had great belief in the horse and hoped that when people say your name, they remember the horse along with it," said Levey.

Rosallion was second in the English Guineas to Notable Speech, who came into the race unbeaten and seeking a fifth consecutive win but finished seventh of the eight runners.

Asfoora (5-1) was ridden to victory by Oisin Murphy for Australian trainer Henry Dwyer in the King Charles III Stakes.

It was the sixth time the five-furlong sprint had been won by a horse from Down Under.

Charyn won the opening Queen Anne Stakes as French challengers Big Rock and Facteur Cheval were unplaced after racing alone on the far side.

The 100-30 favourite, trained by Roger Varian, gave Silvestre de Sousa another big victory after his return to Britain earlier this year, having won the 1,000 Guineas with Elmalka last month.

Three-time champion jockey De Sousa was given a 10-month ban by Hong Kong authorities last year for breaching betting rules.