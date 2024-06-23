Teenage defender Austin 'finding her groove' at Rangers

Eilidh Austin says she's finally "finding her groove" at Rangers after stepping up to the first team.

The 19-year-old defender signed her first professional contract last summer after coming up through the youth system and recently committed her future to Jo Potter's side for the next two campaigns.

"It has been great," she told club media.

"I have learned a lot. It has been tough at times but I have enjoyed every minute and I can't wait for that to continue.

"Obviously Jo has a lot of experience being a player herself, I have learned a lot from her and I can't wait for that to carry on.

"Scoring my first goal for the club as well last season was a big moment for me.

"It is a bit of a step up from academy to first team. It took me a couple of months to get into it but now I think I am finding my groove and I am improving all the time."