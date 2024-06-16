Teenage Argentina Sensation’s Form Creates Transfer Dilemma For Inter Milan

The cresting form of teenage attacking midfielder Valentin Carboni is creating a transfer dilemma for Inter Milan.

This is highlighted in today’s print edition of Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, via FCInterNews. The newspaper note that the Nerazzurri can cash in on Carboni this summer, but risk serious regret in doing so.

On Friday, young Inter attacking midfielder Carboni was in the starting eleven for Argentina against Guatemala.

Albiceleste coach Lionel Scaloni decided to hand the teenage Inter player an opportunity to prove himself not just from the bench, but in the starting lineup.

Argentina beat Guatemala 4-1 in the Copa America warmup friendly.

Lionel Messi scored the first two goals, whilst Inter captain Lautaro Martinez rounded off the win with two more.

Carboni’s presence in the team was certainly a statement.

The Inter midfielder is still a teenager, and he has broken into the starting eleven for the reigning World Cup champions.

But this just follows the trajectory of growth that Carboni has already been on.

The 19-year-old spent last season on loan with Monza. There, he got his first experience playing regular senior football, and his form improved as the season went on.

Carboni’s form for Argentina has been so impressive that he’s earned a place in the Albiceleste squad for the Copa America.

There, the teenager could have the chance to get even more attention.

What is clear is that, if Inter decide to sell Carboni this summer, there will be no lack of suitors.

And reports indicate that the Nerazzurri are already ready to cash in.

Inter are seeking a fee of no less than €30 million for Carboni. That amount hardly seems unthinkable considering the player’s form with his national team.

That kind of cash would have a big impact for Inter in the short term.

The Nerazzurri can only make signings this summer by reinvesting the transfer fees from sales.

A big windfall from selling Carboni would allow the club to invest in the market.

But there is also the big dilemma. If Inter sell Carboni now rather than waiting and being patient, they could end up massively regretting allowing him to leave.