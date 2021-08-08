Teen Wolf and Superstore stars team up for new movie

Photo credit: Albert L. Ortega - Getty Images

Teen Wolf star Holland Roden and Superstore and Crazy Rich Asians actor Nico Santos will be hitting campus for a new indie movie, The Re-Education of Molly Singer.

The movie introduces us to the titular Molly, played by Big Sky's Britt Robertson, a struggling young lawyer who is still pining for her college days a decade on from graduation, Deadline writes.

When former Queen of Campus Molly messes up the biggest case of her career thanks to her inability to let go of her previous party animal ways, her boss Brenda comes up with an ultimatum.

Rather than firing Molly, Brenda gives her a task – to re-enroll at her old college, befriend Brenda's socially awkward son Elliot (Jurassic World and Iron Man 3 actor Ty Simpkins) and guide him through his turbulent freshman year.

With her best friend Paulie by her side and years of college experience under her belt, Molly thinks that the task will be simple. However, she soon discovers that college has changed a lot since she was on campus and she soon begins to question whether it really might be time to move on from the best years of her life.

We don't yet have many details about who Roden and Santos will play, but we do know that their characters are named Trina and Ollie respectively. Wendie Malick, who has appeared in Hot in Cleveland and American Housewife, also stars as Mrs Zimmerman.

The Re-Education of Molly Singer is directed by Camp Cold Brook director Andy Palmer and written by Todd Friedman and Kevin Haskin.



No release details have yet been confirmed for the movie.

