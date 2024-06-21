Teen sensation Guler Turkey's hope against star-studded Portugal

Arda Gueler (C) was key to Turkey's thrilling opening win over Georgia (INA FASSBENDER)

Arda Guler will test his mettle against a Portugal team packed with big names on Saturday after the Turkish teenager showed why he is a star in the making with one of the goals of Euro 2024.

Real Madrid midfielder Guler crashed in Turkey's stupendous second goal in Tuesday's thrilling 3-1 win over Georgia, the most entertaining game of what so far has been a brilliant group stage.

The 19-year-old's rocket of a shot put Turkey ahead against spirited Georgia in front of huge and fanatical support in Dortmund.

Guler, who had a difficult time with injuries in his first season in Madrid, announced himself as one of the young players to watch as Turkey coach Vincenzo Montella celebrated his 50th birthday in perfect fashion.

"It was our coach's birthday today and we wanted to give him the best present possible," said Guler after the match.

"(Real Madrid coach Carlo) Ancelotti wrote me a message today but I couldn't scroll through all the ones I got from my teammates!"

Madrid signed Guler from under the noses of arch rivals Barcelona last summer from Fenerbahce, where he had been playing for the first team since he was 16 years old, on a six-year deal which highlights the faith the Spanish champions have in his potential.

He didn't make his La Liga debut until January after suffering a serious knee injury in July and then having muscular problems all the way through the first half of the season.

However he finished Madrid's La Liga title-winning campaign in red-hot form, scoring his first goal for the club moments after coming on as last-minute substitute for Vinicius Junior against Celta Vigo in March.

Guler then netted the winner at Real Sociedad in his first La Liga start at the end of April and scored four times in as many matches the following month to end a difficult season on a high.

- Youth v experience -

Guler and Turkey will be through to the last 16 as Group F winners if they beat Portugal and the Czech Republic don't beat Georgia, who pushed Turkey all the way in their major international tournament debut.

Also pushing Turkey will be their hordes of fans who will once again descend on the Westfalenstadion in huge numbers and create a hostile atmosphere for a Portugal side stacked with talent and experience.

Guler will share the pitch with ageing ex-Real Madrid icons Cristiano Ronaldo and Pepe, who at 41 years old is the oldest player to ever play at a European Championship.

He is at his fifth Euros as a former winner while Guler became the youngest player to score for Turkey with his first strike for his country, another special curler against Wales in qualifying.

"His goals don't surprise me as we also played together at club level," Fenerbahce defender Ferdi Kadioglu told UEFA's website.

"His first goal with the national team against Wales was also amazing."

Turkey have not got past the group stage of a Euros since reaching the semi-finals in 2008.

But with Guler and other bright young attackers like Juventus' Kenan Yildiz, experienced playmaker Hakan Calhanoglu and their massive support, Montella's team have hope of causing an upset against one of the tournament favourites.

td/rbs