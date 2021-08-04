Teen Olympian Suni Lee seen cheering for her Chinese opponent in balance beam final

Gymnastics star Suni Lee was seen cheering for her Chinese opponent during the balance beam final competition on Tuesday.



Cheering for a rival: After finishing her routine, Lee became a delighted spectator to China's Guan Chenchen as she performed her own set, reported Insider.



Lee was filmed clapping, shouting "Come on!" and encouraging the 16-year-old athlete during the routine.

In a tweet that showed a video of Lee cheering for Guan, the 18-year-old commented, "i love her sm. [sic]"

Guan took gold by scoring 14.633 for her routine, while her teammate Tang Xijing, 18, took silver with 14.233.

While Lee didn't win a medal in the event, her compatriot Simone Biles won the bronze with 14.000.







i love her sm https://t.co/Ly5HW3xfy5

— Sunisa lee (@sunisalee_) August 3, 2021







Breakout star: Lee has been one of the breakout stars at the Tokyo Olympics, winning a gold, a silver and a bronze medal across the women's gymnastics competitions for the U.S.



Following the balance-beam final match, Lee told reporters that she is bringing her Olympic medals to college with her this fall, reported USA Today.

"I don’t want to lose them, and I don’t want anything to happen to them," she was quoted as saying. "I’m probably going to take my world's medals too, just in case. I think it’s a really good reminder and it’s gonna push me every single day to be even better."

The teen Olympian said that she's proud of her accomplishments and she's excited to come back home to let everything sink in.

"Not very many people can say that they come to the Olympics their first time and bring home three medals," Lee said. "It’s so crazy how this Olympics experience has been."



Featured Image via beIN SPORTS Asia

