Teen faces charges for North Mankato vehicle theft, tampering

Aug. 30—NORTH MANKATO — A 14-year-old faces charges related to several incidents involving stolen or tampered with vehicles this summer in North Mankato, according to a release from police.

The North Mankato Police Department states the juvenile faces eight counts, including one each for possession of burglary tools, motor vehicle theft, driving without a license and possession of drug paraphernalia, along with four counts of motor vehicle tampering.

The department urged residents to secure property and report suspicious activity to 911.

"Almost 100% of instances of theft, or people rifling through vehicles, are the result of vehicles being left unlocked and/or valuables being left plain sight," stated Police Chief Ross Gullickson. "We cannot stress enough the importance of locking your property."

