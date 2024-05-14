Teen athletes enjoy field day with local law enforcement

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — From bowling to wheelchair basketball, volleyball and even a javelin throw competition, Wayne County law enforcement officers participated in a unique field day for students with disabilities.

Creson Police Chief Bryon Meshew is also the Wayne County FOP president, “We’ve always had a cops and kids event for FOP. This is kind of an evolution of that.”

High school senior and student volunteer Izabel Meshew said, “These students didn’t have as much of a positive interaction with as most people say with normal students.”

The event, the brainchild of Norwayne High Schools intervention specialist Denise Followay, brings more than 60-students from several area high schools together for athletic events that traditionally would have them sitting on the sidelines.

But not on this day.

“It’s extremely important for these children. So many of them do not get to participate in extra-curricular activities, so this is just a special day, just for them to enjoy and socialize with other students throughout the county,” said Followay.

With the help of student volunteers, some also competed in relay racing, nerf gun target shooting and more.

Tristan Ponting, 17-years-old, came in first place in basketball, but his true love?” I do cross-country and track because of my coach helps me and coaches me along and my team helps me also,” Ponting said.

