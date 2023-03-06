Tee times, groupings for Rounds 1, 2 of The Players Championship

The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass is set to challenge the PGA Tour's best this week. Teeing it up on the notoriously difficult course are 43 of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking, part of the 144-player field, for a chance at the $25 million purse, with the winner taking home $4.5 million.

Here's a look at first- and second-round tee times for The Players (all times ET):

Round 1

Hole No. 1

6:50 a.m. -- Robby Shelton, Austin Smotherman, Min Woo Lee

7:01 a.m. -- Kevin Streelman, Denny McCarthy, Matthew NeSmith

7:12 a.m. -- Byeong Hun An, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Doug Ghim

7:23 a.m. -- Michael Thompson, Brendon Todd, Keith Mitchell

7:34 a.m. -- Kevin Kisner, Nick Taylor, Corey Conners

7:45 a.m. -- Trey Mullinax, Cam Davis, Tyler Duncan

7:56 a.m. -- Adam Svensson, Joel Dahmen, Robert Streb

8:07 a.m. -- J.J. Spaun, Chad Ramey, Luke List

8:18 a.m. -- Russell Henley, Mackenzie Hughes, Brian Harman

8:29 a.m. -- Emiliano Grillo, Mark Hubbard, Matt Wallace

8:40 a.m. -- Nate Lashley, Troy Merritt, Kelly Kraft

8:51 a.m. -- Aaron Baddeley, David Lingmerth, Ben Martin

11:50 a.m. -- Kevin Tway, Russell Knox, Chesson Hadley

12:01 p.m. -- Andrew Putnam, Maverick McNealy, Doc Redman

12:12 p.m. -- Beau Hossler, Adam Schenk, Stephan Jaeger

12:23 p.m. -- Lucas Herbert, Aaron Wise, Jason Day

12:34 p.m. -- Matt Fitzpatrick, Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry

12:45 p.m. -- Kurt Kitayama, Will Zalatoris, Xander Schauffele

12:56 p.m. -- Max Homa, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth

1:07 p.m. -- Sam Burns, Cameron Young, Sahith Theegala

1:18 p.m. -- Chris Kirk, Seamus Power, Keegan Bradley

1:29 p.m. -- Sam Ryder, Davis Riley, Taylor Moore

1:40 p.m. -- Alex Noren, Thomas Detry, Max McGreevy

1:51 p.m. -- Joseph Bramlett, Justin Suh, Andrew Novak

Hole No. 10

6:50 a.m. -- Danny Willett, Brandon Wu, Davis Thompson

7:01 a.m. -- Adam Long, Hayden Buckley, Taylor Montgomery

7:12 a.m. -- Tommy Fleetwood, Taylor Pendrith, Callum Tarren

7:23 a.m. -- Si Woo Kim, Webb Simpson, Tyrrell Hatton

7:34 a.m. -- Tony Finau, Tom Kim, Patrick Cantlay

7:45 a.m. -- Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott, Rickie Fowler

7:56 a.m. -- Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy

8:07 a.m. -- Justin Rose, Billy Horschel, Hideki Matsuyama

8:18 a.m. -- Nico Echavarria, Sungjae Im, Harris English

8:29 a.m. -- Jhonattan Vegas, Peter Malnati, Ryan Fox

8:40 a.m. -- Adam Hadwin, Patrick Rodgers, Greyson Sigg

8:51 a.m. -- Nick Hardy, Eric Cole, Harrison Endycott

11:50 a.m. -- David Lipsky, S.H. Kim, Tyson Alexander

12:01 p.m. -- Kramer Hickok, Lee Hodges, Will Gordon

12:12 p.m. -- Ben Griffin, Matthias Schwab, Justin Lower

12:23 p.m. -- Sepp Straka, Garrick Higgo, Stewart Cink

12:34 p.m. -- Chez Reavie, Tom Hoge, Francesco Molinari

12:45 p.m. -- J.T. Poston, Lucas Glover, Matt Kuchar

12:56 p.m. -- K.H. Lee, Martin Laird, Gary Woodland

1:07 p.m. -- Ryan Brehm, Lanto Griffin, Scott Stallings

1:18 p.m. -- Ryan Palmer, Patton Kizzire, Alex Smalley

1:29 p.m. -- Dylan Frittelli, Jerry Kelly, Wyndham Clark

1:40 p.m. -- Scott Piercy, James Hahn, Nick Watney

1:51 p.m. -- Aaron Rai, Dylan Wu, Erik Barnes

Story continues

Round 2

Hole No. 1

6:50 a.m. -- David Lipsky, S.H. Kim, Tyson Alexander

7:01 a.m. -- Kramer Hickok, Lee Hodges, Will Gordon

7:12 a.m. -- Ben Griffin, Matthias Schwab, Justin Lower

7:23 a.m. -- Sepp Straka, Garrick Higgo, Stewart Cink

7:34 a.m. -- Chez Reavie, Tom Hoge, Francesco Molinari

7:45 a.m. -- J.T. Poston, Lucas Glover, Matt Kuchar

7:56 a.m. -- K.H. Lee, Martin Laird, Gary Woodland

8:07 a.m. -- Ryan Brehm, Lanto Griffin, Scott Stallings

8:18 a.m. -- Ryan Palmer, Patton Kizzire, Alex Smalley

8:29 a.m. -- Dylan Frittelli, Jerry Kelly, Wyndham Clark

8:40 a.m. -- Scott Piercy, James Hahn, Nick Watney

8:51 a.m. -- Aaron Rai, Dylan Wu, Erik Barnes

11:50 a.m. -- Danny Willett, Brandon Wu, Davis Thompson

12:01 p.m. -- Adam Long, Hayden Buckley, Taylor Montgomery

12:12 p.m. -- Tommy Fleetwood, Taylor Pendrith, Callum Tarren

12:23 p.m. -- Si Woo Kim, Webb Simpson, Tyrrell Hatton

12:34 p.m. -- Tony Finau, Tom Kim, Patrick Cantlay

12:45 p.m. -- Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott, Rickie Fowler

12:56 p.m. -- Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy

1:07 p.m. -- Justin Rose, Billy Horschel, Hideki Matsuyama

1:18 p.m. -- Nico Echavarria, Sungjae Im, Harris English

1:29 p.m. -- Jhonattan Vegas, Peter Malnati, Ryan Fox

1:40 p.m. -- Adam Hadwin, Patrick Rodgers, Greyson Sigg

1:51 p.m. -- Nick Hardy, Eric Cole, Harrison Endycott

Hole No. 10

6:50 a.m. -- Kevin Tway, Russell Knox, Chesson Hadley

7:01 a.m. -- Andrew Putnam, Maverick McNealy, Doc Redman

7:12 a.m. -- Beau Hossler, Adam Schenk, Stephan Jaeger

7:23 a.m. -- Lucas Herbert, Aaron Wise, Jason Day

7:34 a.m. -- Matt Fitzpatrick, Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry

7:45 a.m. -- Kurt Kitayama, Will Zalatoris, Xander Schauffele

7:56 a.m. -- Max Homa, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth

8:07 a.m. -- Sam Burns, Cameron Young, Sahith Theegala

8:18 a.m. -- Chris Kirk, Seamus Power, Keegan Bradley

8:29 a.m. -- Sam Ryder, Davis Riley, Taylor Moore

8:40 a.m. -- Alex Noren, Thomas Detry, Max McGreevy

8:51 a.m. -- Joseph Bramlett, Justin Suh, Andrew Novak

11:50 a.m. -- Robby Shelton, Austin Smotherman, Min Woo Lee

12:01 p.m. -- Kevin Streelman, Denny McCarthy, Matthew NeSmith

12:12 p.m. -- Byeong Hun An, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Doug Ghim

12:23 p.m. -- Michael Thompson, Brendon Todd, Keith Mitchell

12:34 p.m. -- Kevin Kisner, Nick Taylor, Corey Conners

12:45 p.m. -- Trey Mullinax, Cam Davis, Tyler Duncan

12:56 p.m. -- Adam Svensson, Joel Dahmen, Robert Streb

1:07 p.m. -- J.J. Spaun, Chad Ramey, Luke List

1:18 p.m. -- Russell Henley, Mackenzie Hughes, Brian Harman

1:29 p.m. -- Emiliano Grillo, Mark Hubbard, Matt Wallace

1:40 p.m. -- Nate Lashley, Troy Merritt, Kelly Kraft

1:51 p.m. -- Aaron Baddeley, David Lingmerth, Ben Martin