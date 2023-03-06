Tee times, groupings for Rounds 1, 2 of The Players Championship
The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass is set to challenge the PGA Tour's best this week. Teeing it up on the notoriously difficult course are 43 of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking, part of the 144-player field, for a chance at the $25 million purse, with the winner taking home $4.5 million.
Here's a look at first- and second-round tee times for The Players (all times ET):
Round 1
Hole No. 1
6:50 a.m. -- Robby Shelton, Austin Smotherman, Min Woo Lee
7:01 a.m. -- Kevin Streelman, Denny McCarthy, Matthew NeSmith
7:12 a.m. -- Byeong Hun An, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Doug Ghim
7:23 a.m. -- Michael Thompson, Brendon Todd, Keith Mitchell
7:34 a.m. -- Kevin Kisner, Nick Taylor, Corey Conners
7:45 a.m. -- Trey Mullinax, Cam Davis, Tyler Duncan
7:56 a.m. -- Adam Svensson, Joel Dahmen, Robert Streb
8:07 a.m. -- J.J. Spaun, Chad Ramey, Luke List
8:18 a.m. -- Russell Henley, Mackenzie Hughes, Brian Harman
8:29 a.m. -- Emiliano Grillo, Mark Hubbard, Matt Wallace
8:40 a.m. -- Nate Lashley, Troy Merritt, Kelly Kraft
8:51 a.m. -- Aaron Baddeley, David Lingmerth, Ben Martin
11:50 a.m. -- Kevin Tway, Russell Knox, Chesson Hadley
12:01 p.m. -- Andrew Putnam, Maverick McNealy, Doc Redman
12:12 p.m. -- Beau Hossler, Adam Schenk, Stephan Jaeger
12:23 p.m. -- Lucas Herbert, Aaron Wise, Jason Day
12:34 p.m. -- Matt Fitzpatrick, Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry
12:45 p.m. -- Kurt Kitayama, Will Zalatoris, Xander Schauffele
12:56 p.m. -- Max Homa, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth
1:07 p.m. -- Sam Burns, Cameron Young, Sahith Theegala
1:18 p.m. -- Chris Kirk, Seamus Power, Keegan Bradley
1:29 p.m. -- Sam Ryder, Davis Riley, Taylor Moore
1:40 p.m. -- Alex Noren, Thomas Detry, Max McGreevy
1:51 p.m. -- Joseph Bramlett, Justin Suh, Andrew Novak
Hole No. 10
6:50 a.m. -- Danny Willett, Brandon Wu, Davis Thompson
7:01 a.m. -- Adam Long, Hayden Buckley, Taylor Montgomery
7:12 a.m. -- Tommy Fleetwood, Taylor Pendrith, Callum Tarren
7:23 a.m. -- Si Woo Kim, Webb Simpson, Tyrrell Hatton
7:34 a.m. -- Tony Finau, Tom Kim, Patrick Cantlay
7:45 a.m. -- Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott, Rickie Fowler
7:56 a.m. -- Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy
8:07 a.m. -- Justin Rose, Billy Horschel, Hideki Matsuyama
8:18 a.m. -- Nico Echavarria, Sungjae Im, Harris English
8:29 a.m. -- Jhonattan Vegas, Peter Malnati, Ryan Fox
8:40 a.m. -- Adam Hadwin, Patrick Rodgers, Greyson Sigg
8:51 a.m. -- Nick Hardy, Eric Cole, Harrison Endycott
11:50 a.m. -- David Lipsky, S.H. Kim, Tyson Alexander
12:01 p.m. -- Kramer Hickok, Lee Hodges, Will Gordon
12:12 p.m. -- Ben Griffin, Matthias Schwab, Justin Lower
12:23 p.m. -- Sepp Straka, Garrick Higgo, Stewart Cink
12:34 p.m. -- Chez Reavie, Tom Hoge, Francesco Molinari
12:45 p.m. -- J.T. Poston, Lucas Glover, Matt Kuchar
12:56 p.m. -- K.H. Lee, Martin Laird, Gary Woodland
1:07 p.m. -- Ryan Brehm, Lanto Griffin, Scott Stallings
1:18 p.m. -- Ryan Palmer, Patton Kizzire, Alex Smalley
1:29 p.m. -- Dylan Frittelli, Jerry Kelly, Wyndham Clark
1:40 p.m. -- Scott Piercy, James Hahn, Nick Watney
1:51 p.m. -- Aaron Rai, Dylan Wu, Erik Barnes
Round 2
Hole No. 1
6:50 a.m. -- David Lipsky, S.H. Kim, Tyson Alexander
7:01 a.m. -- Kramer Hickok, Lee Hodges, Will Gordon
7:12 a.m. -- Ben Griffin, Matthias Schwab, Justin Lower
7:23 a.m. -- Sepp Straka, Garrick Higgo, Stewart Cink
7:34 a.m. -- Chez Reavie, Tom Hoge, Francesco Molinari
7:45 a.m. -- J.T. Poston, Lucas Glover, Matt Kuchar
7:56 a.m. -- K.H. Lee, Martin Laird, Gary Woodland
8:07 a.m. -- Ryan Brehm, Lanto Griffin, Scott Stallings
8:18 a.m. -- Ryan Palmer, Patton Kizzire, Alex Smalley
8:29 a.m. -- Dylan Frittelli, Jerry Kelly, Wyndham Clark
8:40 a.m. -- Scott Piercy, James Hahn, Nick Watney
8:51 a.m. -- Aaron Rai, Dylan Wu, Erik Barnes
11:50 a.m. -- Danny Willett, Brandon Wu, Davis Thompson
12:01 p.m. -- Adam Long, Hayden Buckley, Taylor Montgomery
12:12 p.m. -- Tommy Fleetwood, Taylor Pendrith, Callum Tarren
12:23 p.m. -- Si Woo Kim, Webb Simpson, Tyrrell Hatton
12:34 p.m. -- Tony Finau, Tom Kim, Patrick Cantlay
12:45 p.m. -- Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott, Rickie Fowler
12:56 p.m. -- Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy
1:07 p.m. -- Justin Rose, Billy Horschel, Hideki Matsuyama
1:18 p.m. -- Nico Echavarria, Sungjae Im, Harris English
1:29 p.m. -- Jhonattan Vegas, Peter Malnati, Ryan Fox
1:40 p.m. -- Adam Hadwin, Patrick Rodgers, Greyson Sigg
1:51 p.m. -- Nick Hardy, Eric Cole, Harrison Endycott
Hole No. 10
6:50 a.m. -- Kevin Tway, Russell Knox, Chesson Hadley
7:01 a.m. -- Andrew Putnam, Maverick McNealy, Doc Redman
7:12 a.m. -- Beau Hossler, Adam Schenk, Stephan Jaeger
7:23 a.m. -- Lucas Herbert, Aaron Wise, Jason Day
7:34 a.m. -- Matt Fitzpatrick, Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry
7:45 a.m. -- Kurt Kitayama, Will Zalatoris, Xander Schauffele
7:56 a.m. -- Max Homa, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth
8:07 a.m. -- Sam Burns, Cameron Young, Sahith Theegala
8:18 a.m. -- Chris Kirk, Seamus Power, Keegan Bradley
8:29 a.m. -- Sam Ryder, Davis Riley, Taylor Moore
8:40 a.m. -- Alex Noren, Thomas Detry, Max McGreevy
8:51 a.m. -- Joseph Bramlett, Justin Suh, Andrew Novak
11:50 a.m. -- Robby Shelton, Austin Smotherman, Min Woo Lee
12:01 p.m. -- Kevin Streelman, Denny McCarthy, Matthew NeSmith
12:12 p.m. -- Byeong Hun An, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Doug Ghim
12:23 p.m. -- Michael Thompson, Brendon Todd, Keith Mitchell
12:34 p.m. -- Kevin Kisner, Nick Taylor, Corey Conners
12:45 p.m. -- Trey Mullinax, Cam Davis, Tyler Duncan
12:56 p.m. -- Adam Svensson, Joel Dahmen, Robert Streb
1:07 p.m. -- J.J. Spaun, Chad Ramey, Luke List
1:18 p.m. -- Russell Henley, Mackenzie Hughes, Brian Harman
1:29 p.m. -- Emiliano Grillo, Mark Hubbard, Matt Wallace
1:40 p.m. -- Nate Lashley, Troy Merritt, Kelly Kraft
1:51 p.m. -- Aaron Baddeley, David Lingmerth, Ben Martin