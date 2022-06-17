Tee times and pairings for Round 3 of the U.S. Open at The Country Club
Here's a look at tee times and pairings for the third round of the U.S. Open at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts:
(All times ET; a = amateur)
9:49 a.m. - Joseph Bramlett, +3; Stewart Hagestad (a), +3
10 a.m. - Sebastián Muñoz, +3; Patrick Cantlay, +3
10:11 a.m. - Sam Bennett (a), +3; Denny McCarthy, +3
10:22 a.m. - Sam Stevens, +3; K.H. Lee, +3
10:33 a.m. - Min Woo Lee, +3; Tyrrell Hatton, +3
10:44 a.m. - Chris Naegel, +2; Chris Gotterup, +2
10:55 a.m. - Guido Migliozzi, +2; Grayson Murray, +2
11:06 a.m. - Max Homa, +2; Adam Scott, +2
11:22 a.m. - Jordan Spieth, +2; Wil Besseling, +2
11:33 a.m. - Todd Sinnott, +2; Richard Bland, +2
11:44 a.m. - Harris English, +2; Bryson DeChambeau, +2
11:55 a.m. - Gary Woodland, +2; Austin Greaser (a), +2
12:06 p.m. - Cameron Tringale, +2; Mackenzie Hughes, +1
12:17 p.m. - Joaquin Niemann, +1; Marc Leishman, +1
12:28 p.m. - Sebastian Söderberg, +1; Patrick Reed, +1
12:39 p.m. - Justin Rose, +1; Dustin Johnson, +1
12:55 p.m. - Séamus Power, +1; Justin Thomas, +1
1:06 p.m. - Adam Schenk, E; Hideki Matsuyama, Japan , E
1:17 p.m. - Andrew Putnam, E; Brandon Matthews, E
1:28 p.m. - Joohyung Kim, E; Brooks Koepka, E
1:39 p.m. - Thomas Pieters, E; Will Zalatoris, -1
1:50 p.m. - Keegan Bradley, -1; Xander Schauffele, -1
2:01 p.m. - Davis Riley, -1; David Lingmerth, -1
2:12 p.m. - Travis Vick (a), -1; Callum Tarren, -1
2:28 p.m. - MJ Daffue, -1; Adam Hadwin, -2
2:39 p.m. - Matt Fitzpatrick, -2; Sam Burns, -2
2:50 p.m. - Brian Harman, -3; Patrick Rodgers, -3
3:01 p.m. - Matthew NeSmith, -3; Scottie Scheffler, -3
3:12 p.m. - Nick Hardy, -3; Beau Hossler, -4
3:23 p.m. - Aaron Wise, -4; Rory McIlroy, -4
3:34 p.m. - Jon Rahm, -4; Hayden Buckley, -4
3:45 p.m. - Joel Dahmen, -5; Collin Morikawa, -5