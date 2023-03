Tee times and matches for Day 2 of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

The Maize And Blue Review

If the last two seasons didn't do it for you, the rivalry has officially flipped on its head and the tides have turned. With the commitment of 2024 Rivals100 running back Jordan Marshall to Michigan, it signifies that the Wolverines' recent success in the rivalry doesn't just mean that the program is on a bit of a hot streak, it's flipping the narrative of the rivalry with Ohio State on its head. Of course, two seasons don't erase a decade of dominance by Ohio State in this rivalry, whether it was on the field, in recruiting or everything else in between.