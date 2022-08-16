Tee times, pairings for Rounds 1-2 of the BMW Championship at Wilmington
The BMW Championship begins Thursday at Wilmington Country Club in Wilmington, Delaware. The field consists of 68 players - world No. 2 Cameron Smith (hip) and Tommy Fleetwood (personal reasons) are not competing. It, along with next week's Tour Championship, are no-cut events. At the end of the weekend, the top 30 players will advance to East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia.
Here's a look at first- and second-round tee times for the penultimate event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season.
(All times ET, off No. 1 tee)
ROUND 1 (THURSDAY)
9:10 a.m.: Harold Varner III, Alex Noren
9:20 a.m.: Chris Kirk, Taylor Moore
9:30 a.m.: Troy Merritt, Chez Reavie
9:40 a.m.: Mackenzie Hughes, Si Woo Kim
9:50 a.m.: Kurt Kitayama, Sebastian Munoz
10:00 a.m.: Keegan Bradley, Adam Scott
10:10 a.m.: Trey Mullinax, Mito Pereira
10:25 a.m.: Seamus Power, Shane Lowry
10:35 a.m.: Maverick McNealy, K.H. Lee
10:45 a.m.: Kevin Kisner, Corey Conners
10:55 a.m.: J.T. Poston, Tom Kim
11:05 a.m.: Collin Morikawa, Tom Hoge
11:15 a.m.: Max Homa, Jordan Spieth
11:25 a.m.: Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay
11:40 a.m.: Sam Burns, Tony Finau
11:50 a.m.: Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im
12:00 p.m.: Taylor Pendrith, Marc Leishman
12:10 p.m.: Matt Kuchar, Brendan Steele
12:20 p.m.: Adam Hadwin, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
12:30 p.m.: Lucas Herbert, Emiliano Grillo
12:40 p.m.: Tyrrell Hatton, Cam Davis
12:55 p.m.: Scott Stallings, Andrew Putnam
1:05 p.m.: Luke List, Russell Henley
1:15 p.m.: Keith Mitchell, Cameron Tringale
1:25 p.m.: Lucas Glover, Denny McCarthy
1:35 p.m.: J.J. Spaun, Aaron Wise
1:45 p.m.: Davis Riley, Sahith Theegala
1:55 p.m.: Billy Horschel, Brian Harman
2:10 p.m.: Viktor Hovland, Joaquin Niemann
2:20 p.m.: Jon Rahm, Hideki Matsuyama
2:30 p.m.: Sepp Straka, Rory McIlroy
2:40 p.m.: Will Zalatoris, Scottie Scheffler
2:50 p.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick, Cameron Young
3:00 p.m.: Alex Smalley, Wyndham Clark
ROUND 2 (FRIDAY)
9:10 a.m.: Matt Kuchar, Brendan Steele
9:20 a.m.: Adam Hadwin, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
9:30 a.m.: Lucas Herbert, Emiliano Grillo
9:40 a.m.: Tyrrell Hatton, Cam Davis
9:50 a.m.: Scott Stallings, Andrew Putnam
10:00 a.m.: Luke List, Russell Henley
10:10 a.m.: Keith Mitchell, Cameron Tringale
10:25 a.m.: Lucas Glover, Denny McCarthy
10:35 a.m.: J.J. Spaun, Aaron Wise
10:45 a.m.: Davis Riley, Sahith Theegala
10:55 a.m.: Billy Horschel, Brian Harman
11:05 a.m.: Viktor Hovland, Joaquin Niemann
11:15 a.m.: Jon Rahm, Hideki Matsuyama
11:25 a.m.: Sepp Straka, Rory McIlroy
11:40 a.m.: Will Zalatoris, Scottie Scheffler
11:50 a.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick, Cameron Young
12:00 p.m.: Alex Smalley, Wyndham Clark
12:10 p.m.: Harold Varner III, Alex Noren
12:20 p.m.: Chris Kirk, Taylor Moore
12:30 p.m.: Troy Merritt, Chez Reavie
12:40 p.m.: Mackenzie Hughes, Si Woo Kim
12:55 p.m.: Kurt Kitayama, Sebastian Munoz
1:05 p.m.: Keegan Bradley, Adam Scott
1:15 p.m.: Trey Mullinax, Mito Pereira
1:25 p.m.: Seamus Power, Shane Lowry
1:35 p.m.: Maverick McNealy, K.H. Lee
1:45 p.m.: Kevin Kisner, Corey Conners
1:55 p.m.: J.T. Poston, Tom Kim
2:10 p.m.: Collin Morikawa, Tom Hoge
2:20 p.m.: Max Homa, Jordan Spieth
2:30 p.m.: Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay
2:40 p.m.: Sam Burns, Tony Finau
2:50 p.m.: Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im
3:00 p.m.: Taylor Pendrith, Marc Leishman