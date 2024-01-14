Tee times and groupings for the final round of the Sony Open

Tee times and groupings for the final round of the Sony Open

Keegan Bradley and Grayson Murray lead through three rounds of the Sony Open in Hawaii, with 10 others within four shots.

The final round will begin on NBC at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday before moving to Golf Channel at 6 p.m. Peacock will stream the full round. Here's a look at the groupings and tee times off split tee (ET):