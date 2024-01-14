Tee times and groupings for the final round of the Sony Open
Keegan Bradley and Grayson Murray lead through three rounds of the Sony Open in Hawaii, with 10 others within four shots.
The final round will begin on NBC at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday before moving to Golf Channel at 6 p.m. Peacock will stream the full round. Here's a look at the groupings and tee times off split tee (ET):
TIME
TEE
PLAYERS
12:40 PM
1
Erik van Rooyen
Patrick Rodgers
Nico Echavarria
12:40 PM
10
Billy Horschel
Aaron Rai
Justin Rose
12:50 PM
1
Andrew Putnam
Harris English
J.T. Poston
12:50 PM
10
Corey Conners
Michael Kim
Denny McCarthy
1:00 PM
1
Matt Wallace
K.H. Lee
Joseph Bramlett
1:00 PM
10
Keith Mitchell
Will Gordon
Si Woo Kim
1:10 PM
1
Brendon Todd
Zac Blair
Ryo Hisatsune
1:10 PM
10
Ludvig Åberg
Nick Hardy
Hideki Matsuyama
1:20 PM
1
Ben Griffin
Cam Davis
Adam Svensson
1:20 PM
10
Dylan Wu
Harry Hall
Chandler Phillips
1:30 PM
1
Brian Harman
Brandon Wu
Eric Cole
1:30 PM
10
Ben Kohles
Maverick McNealy
Jake Knapp
1:40 PM
1
Taylor Pendrith
Tyrrell Hatton
Alex Noren
1:40 PM
10
Robert MacIntyre
Parker Coody
Joel Dahmen
1:50 PM
1
Taylor Montgomery
Stewart Cink
Carl Yuan
1:50 PM
10
Greyson Sigg
Luke List
Mark Hubbard
2:00 PM
1
Akshay Bhatia
Patton Kizzire
Stephan Jaeger
2:00 PM
10
Webb Simpson
Charley Hoffman
Seamus Power
2:10 PM
1
Russell Henley
Nick Taylor
S.H. Kim
2:10 PM
10
Davis Thompson
Tyler Duncan
Scott Stallings
2:20 PM
1
Troy Merritt
Kurt Kitayama
Austin Eckroat
2:20 PM
10
Robby Shelton
Tyson Alexander
Justin Lower
2:30 PM
1
Chris Kirk
Byeong Hun An
Emiliano Grillo
2:30 PM
10
Lanto Griffin
Norman Xiong
Martin Trainer
2:40 PM
1
Ben Silverman
Taiga Semikawa
Matthieu Pavon
2:40 PM
10
Matt NeSmith
Yuto Katsuragawa
2:50 PM
1
Keegan Bradley
Grayson Murray
Sam Stevens
2:50 PM
10
Alejandro Tosti
Garrick Higgo