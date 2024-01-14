Advertisement

Tee times and groupings for the final round of the Sony Open

Keegan Bradley and Grayson Murray lead through three rounds of the Sony Open in Hawaii, with 10 others within four shots.

The final round will begin on NBC at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday before moving to Golf Channel at 6 p.m. Peacock will stream the full round. Here's a look at the groupings and tee times off split tee (ET):

TIME

TEE

PLAYERS

12:40 PM
EST

1

Erik van Rooyen

Patrick Rodgers

Nico Echavarria

12:40 PM
EST

10

Billy Horschel

Aaron Rai

Justin Rose

12:50 PM
EST

1

Andrew Putnam

Harris English

J.T. Poston

12:50 PM
EST

10

Corey Conners

Michael Kim

Denny McCarthy

1:00 PM
EST

1

Matt Wallace

K.H. Lee

Joseph Bramlett

1:00 PM
EST

10

Keith Mitchell

Will Gordon

Si Woo Kim

1:10 PM
EST

1

Brendon Todd

Zac Blair

Ryo Hisatsune

1:10 PM
EST

10

Ludvig Åberg

Nick Hardy

Hideki Matsuyama

1:20 PM
EST

1

Ben Griffin

Cam Davis

Adam Svensson

1:20 PM
EST

10

Dylan Wu

Harry Hall

Chandler Phillips

1:30 PM
EST

1

Brian Harman

Brandon Wu

Eric Cole

1:30 PM
EST

10

Ben Kohles

Maverick McNealy

Jake Knapp

1:40 PM
EST

1

Taylor Pendrith

Tyrrell Hatton

Alex Noren

1:40 PM
EST

10

Robert MacIntyre

Parker Coody

Joel Dahmen

1:50 PM
EST

1

Taylor Montgomery

Stewart Cink

Carl Yuan

1:50 PM
EST

10

Greyson Sigg

Luke List

Mark Hubbard

2:00 PM
EST

1

Akshay Bhatia

Patton Kizzire

Stephan Jaeger

2:00 PM
EST

10

Webb Simpson

Charley Hoffman

Seamus Power

2:10 PM
EST

1

Russell Henley

Nick Taylor

S.H. Kim

2:10 PM
EST

10

Davis Thompson

Tyler Duncan

Scott Stallings

2:20 PM
EST

1

Troy Merritt

Kurt Kitayama

Austin Eckroat

2:20 PM
EST

10

Robby Shelton

Tyson Alexander

Justin Lower

2:30 PM
EST

1

Chris Kirk

Byeong Hun An

Emiliano Grillo

2:30 PM
EST

10

Lanto Griffin

Norman Xiong

Martin Trainer

2:40 PM
EST

1

Ben Silverman

Taiga Semikawa

Matthieu Pavon

2:40 PM
EST

10

Matt NeSmith

Yuto Katsuragawa

2:50 PM
EST

1

Keegan Bradley

Grayson Murray

Sam Stevens

2:50 PM
EST

10

Alejandro Tosti

Garrick Higgo