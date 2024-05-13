Tee Martin has played a major role in Lamar Jackson’s development

Not enough is said about Baltimore Ravens quarterback coach Tee Martin and his impact on NFL MVP Lamar Jackson. Did you know Martin was a star quarterback at the University of Tennessee?

Martin worked as the Ravens’ wide receiver coach in 2021-22 before transitioning to quarterback coach last year. Martin and offensive coordinator Todd Monken had Jackson in full effect last season.

Martin got his initial opportunity to coach at Morehouse College in 2006 where he worked as the passing coordinator. He went on later to hold various reputable roles, including work for the University of Kentucky, working as an offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach for USC, and then later for the University of Tennessee in 2019.

Before coaching, Martin had his glory days at the University of Tennessee where he led the Volunteers to a NCAA Championship in 1998. Martin is acclaimed for completing 23 consecutive passes versus South Carolina during that game.

Martin’s ability to scramble and pass in college has transitioned well into helping him develop the game of Jackson at the NFL level.

Martin may be planning to coach Jackson more intensely this upcoming season. Martin knows the Ravens were just one victory away from the Super Bowl earlier this year. The voice of coach Martin must run through Jackson’s head all game long from practice drills, With another Ravens’ training camp less than 70 days away, Martin will be studying to develop new ways to for Jackson and Ravens’ offense to succeed in 2024.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire