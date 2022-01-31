Brian Daboll is now the head coach of the Giants and that leaves the Bills in need of an offensive coordinator.

Ravens wide receivers coach Tee Martin is on the list of candidates. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said at a Monday press conference that the Bills requested an interview with Martin and that he will be meeting with the team.

Martin joined the Ravens last year. He was the assistant head coach and wide receivers coach at his alma mater Tennessee for a couple of years and spent three years as the offensive coordinator at USC before returning to Knoxville.

Martin won a national title as a quarterback for the Volunteers and was a 2000 fifth-round pick by the Steelers. He played one game for Pittsburgh and two games for the Raiders in 2003.

He is the first outside candidate identified in Buffalo. Their quarterbacks coach/pass game coordinator Ken Dorsey has also been mentioned as an option.

Tee Martin will interview for Bills offensive coordinator originally appeared on Pro Football Talk