Tee Higgins won’t report to Bengals OTAs next week, per report

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins won’t be at OTAs next week.

So says a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport:

WR Tee Higgins, who requested a trade after receiving the franchise tag, is not expected to be present for Bengals OTAs next week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.

No great shock here, as Higgins is the last tagged player without an extension this offseason.

While Higgins has made it clear that he anticipates playing for the Bengals in 2024 on the $21.8 million franchise tag, there was never a guarantee he’d show up and risk injury at non-training camp activities.

Higgins and the Bengals have until July 15 to reach an agreement on an extension or he’ll play next season on the tag.

