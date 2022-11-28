Tee Higgins: Win over Titans displayed Bengals' depth at WR with Chase out
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins: Win over Tennessee Titans displayed Bengals' depth at WR with wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase out.
Bryce Perkins wasn't perfect on Sunday, but he didn't do anything to lose the starting job if Matthew Stafford remains sidelined
Here’s a look at how PFF graded the Bears offense and defense in their Week 12 loss against the Jets.
CINCINNATI (AP) Joe Burrow is cementing his reputation for being able to use whatever he's got and do whatever is necessary - sometimes just enough - to win. Burrow and the Bengals gritted out a 20-16 win at Nashville, supported by a physical defense that limited Derrick Henry, one of the NFL's best backs, to 38 rushing yards.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) The Cincinnati Bengals have a knack for beating the Tennessee Titans at their own game - by playing more physically and forcing the opponent into mistakes at the wrong time. Joe Burrow threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Tee Higgins with 13:42 left to put Cincinnati ahead to stay, and the Bengals held off the Tennessee Titans 20-16 on Sunday for their third straight victory and fifth in six games. ''This is the kind of game that great teams win,'' Burrow said.
The latest injury news and possible return dates for New York Giants players.
The pre-tournament World Cup favorites, Brazil, secured a spot in the knockout round without Neymar.
Seahawks linebacker Darrell Taylor committed one of the weirdest penalties you’ll ever see in an NFL game on Sunday — except that it wasn’t a penalty, because the officials didn’t see it. It happened on the Raiders’ first offensive play, an interception thrown by Derek Carr to Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs. The video of the [more]
Here's where the San Francisco 49ers sit in the NFL Power Rankings after beating the New Orleans Saints in Week 12.
Bowl Projections and College Football Playoff Picks after Week 13. They're the last bowl projections before the reveal next Sunday.
Browns quarterback couldn't resist stealing a line from his former Patriots teammate after becoming the first quarterback ever to mount a last-minute comeback against Tom Brady.
The Cardinals lost 25-24 to the Chargers at home Sunday, prompting Kyler Murray to express his frustration after the game.
Deebo Samuel tweeted about former 49ers teammate Raheem Mostert in light of recent comments about the 49ers.
Odell Beckham Jr. is a free agent and potential Giants target. Here's the latest...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) Lamar Jackson didn't seem to handle losing to Jacksonville very well. Jackson blasted a fan on Twitter for suggesting the Ravens let the star quarterback leave in free agency at the end of this season because ''games like this should not come down to'' Tucker.
The Broncos' defense seems to have had enough of carrying Russell Wilson's water.
A wild penultimate weekend of the college football season saw major changes to this week's bowl projections, including two new teams joining playoff.
There were suddenly 12 Seahawks on the field after a big interception.
Michigan is No. 2 behind Georgia and ahead of TCU and USC.
Last year, Jets quarterback Mike White started three games. The lessons he learned in that trio of contests helped prepare him for Sunday’s unexpected (as of last week) debut, against the Bears. “I think the biggest thing I’ve learned just from my playing experiences last year was how to handle success because the Cincinnati game, [more]
There's a reason why Jalen Hurts was so effective running the ball, and it's totally different from last season.