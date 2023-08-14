Tee Higgins on why he has had limited his participation in team reps: 'Just precaution'

The Cincinnati Bengals practiced in the rain on Monday afternoon and just before the session concluded, the team avoided a scare with wide receiver Tee Higgins and safety Nick Scott.

Higgins jumped up in the air and as he tried to catch the pass, Scott collided with him and knocked him to the ground.

Following practice, Higgins said he “awkwardly” came down on his leg, but it was “nothing major.” Higgins was able to jog off but didn’t take another rep in practice after the collision. A member of the Bengals’ medical staff immediately tended to him but he was not removed from the practice field.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) watches the video board on the sideline in the second quarter of the NFL Preseason Week 1 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Green Bay Packers at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. The Packers led 21-16 at halftime.

Because of the ongoing contract talks between the Bengals and Higgins’ representation, the fourth-year wide receiver’s participation in camp has been a storyline. Higgins reported for Cincinnati’s voluntary offseason program and has participated in every training camp practice thus fur.

It’s important to Higgins that he practices as he prepares for a critical season. He is steadfast in his approach which speaks to his professionalism. After quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a calf strain on the second day of training camp, Higgins’ approach changed slightly.

Higgins didn’t participate in the team portion of practice the following day. He also didn’t practice in the 11-on-11 periods of practice against the Green Bay Packers last week.

Bengals vs. Falcons: Zac Taylor considering playing starters in preseason game

Jackson Carman: How his play in the preseason impacts Bengals’ plans for La’el Collins

When asked what has been keeping him out of some team reps, Higgins’ provided some insight on his recent decisions.

“Just precaution… just out there talking to coach Troy (Walters) going back and forth with him being able to take some team reps off and do individual but actually getting back in there doing everything with the guys feels good,” Higgins said on Monday.

Time is ticking for the Bengals and Higgins to reach a long-term extension. The two sides have not come to an agreement yet and it’s unclear if they will. It’s hard to predict what will happen until Burrow’s new deal gets done. It’s widely assumed that Higgins’ deal won’t happen until the team finalizes what is expected to be the largest contract in NFL history.

One of, if not the biggest question, surrounding the Bengals this offseason has been if the team will be able to keep Ja’Marr Chase, Burrow and Higgins together after this season. Chase will demand a hefty contract when he’s eligible starting next offseason. So, does that leave enough money for the Bengals to pay Higgins what he deserves?

Higgins isn’t expected to set the market for the wide receiver position like Justin Jefferson and Chase are expected to. He is, however, deserving of a No. 1 wide receiver contract and proved as much last season. That’s what makes things tricky for the Bengals.

It’s unlikely Higgins will play in any of the preseason games despite his desire to do so. With Burrow sidelined, the risk is too high. But as the season quickly approaches, will his approach remain the same?

We’ll see.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Bengals’ Tee Higgins on why he's limited participation in team reps