Tee Higgins unlikely to play Thursday night vs. Ravens

Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins is likely to miss his second straight game on Thursday night.

Higgins is unlikely to be able to play against the Ravens as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor confirmed today that it would be tough for Higgins to play on a short work week.

Higgins is third on the Bengals in both catches (27) and receiving yards (328), behind Ja'Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd.