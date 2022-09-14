Tee Higgins takes another step as Bengals prep for Cowboys

The Cincinnati Bengals sounded optimistic right from the jump that wide receiver Tee Higgins was quickly on the right track after suffering a concussion against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

That proved true on Wednesday as Higgins was out there doing light work in practice as the team preps to play the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2.

“He’s making good progress through the protocol,” head coach Zac Taylor said in his Wednesday press conference. “I can’t 100 percent predict [if he’s going to play] today, I just know he’s cleared the hurdles so far that he needs to clear.”

The fact Higgins is already out there for things like installs seems like a pretty good sign he’ll be all the way back, should the team want to roll him out there on Sunday.

Granted, the Bengals will weigh the long-term with Higgins as well considering the Cowboys have had brutal injury luck so far and will be far from 100 percent this weekend.

Officially, Higgins went “limited” on Wednesday.

