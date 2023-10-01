Tee Higgins suffered rib fracture

A bad loss for the Bengals got worse with the loss of wide receiver Tee Higgins.

Higgins suffered a rib fracture that may keep him out a while, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Higgins had two catches for 19 yards before exiting with the injury in the Bengals' 27-3 loss to the Titans.

Heading into today's game, Higgins was second on the team with 110 receiving yards. If he's out, the Bengals will rely even more on Ja'Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd as they try to turn things around after a very rough start.