Tee Higgins says his return this weekend is looking "promising"

The Bengals may get one of their key offensive weapons back on the field this week.

Via Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer, Higgins said on Thursday that his return is looking "promising" for Sunday's matchup against the Seahawks.

Higgins missed the Week 5 win over the Cardinals with a rib injury. But he was able to practice last Friday on a limited basis and has been a limited participant on Wednesday and Thursday this week.

In four games this year, Higgins has 12 catches for 129 yards with two touchdowns.

The Bengals also got cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (back) and linebacker Devin Harper (hamstring) on the field as limited participants in Thursday’s practice. Neither player participated on Wednesday.

Linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee) remained a non-participant.

And defensive end Myles Murphy did not practice for personal reasons.