The Bengals added wide receiver Tee Higgins and defensive end Sam Hubbard to their injury report on Thursday, but there’s no concern about having either of them on hand for Sunday’s game against the Browns.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told reporters on Friday that Higgins and Hubbard are both good to go this weekend. Both players were limited participants in practice on Thursday.

Higgins is dealing with a hamstring injury while Hubbard was listed with a calf issue.

The Bengals expect to have running back Joe Mixon back from missing two games with a concussion. The only player who has missed practice for injury reasons this week is tight end Hayden Hurst, who is unlikely to play due to a calf injury.

Tee Higgins, Sam Hubbard good to go for Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk