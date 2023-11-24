Tee Higgins ruled out for Bengals ahead of Week 12 game vs. Steelers

The Cincinnati Bengals have ruled out wide receiver Tee Higgins for the third straight game as he deals with a hamstring injury.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor made the announcement on Friday after Higgins did not participate in practice for the third straight day. Higgins last played in Week 9 during Cincinnati's 24-18 win over the Buffalo Bills.

Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (hamstring) will also miss Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Taylor said that Higgins is on a "good track" in his recovery and the work he's been doing in rehab is helping, so there was no reason to risk anything during practice.

This will be the fourth game Higgins has missed this season as he also sat out Week 5 with a rib injury. In seven games the 24-year-old has 328 receiving yards on 27 catches with two touchdowns.

The 5-5 Bengals will now be without one of their top receivers again as Jake Browning takes over at quarterback following Joe Burrow's season-ending wrist injury. His main receiving targets will be Ja'Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd and Trenton Irwin as they prepare to take on the 6-4 Steelers in an AFC North clash.

After this week, the next chance Higgins could make a return to the lineup is the Bengals' Monday night matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Dec. 4.

Meanwhile, defensive end Sam Hubbard is good to go on Sunday after missing the last three games with an ankle injury.