Tee Higgins offseason training footage emerges

While speculation continues around Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, one thing remains obvious — he’s putting in the necessary work to be ready for the season.

Higgins, like a few other notables such as Ja’Marr Chase, wasn’t at recent voluntary workouts. That’s not unusual, but it does come alongside the backdrop that is his trade request after receiving the franchise tag.

Trainer David Alexander, though, recently provided some context about Higgins’ offseason training on Instagram.

In a video story, Alexander even put the quote “phase 3 of his offseason” over a video of Higgins running on a track.

Which is to say things are progressing as normal for Higgins otherwise. The most interesting point has been and will continue to be if he shows up this summer of training camp and signs the $21.8 million tag. Higgins has said since that he anticipates being with the team next season.

