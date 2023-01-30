Tee Higgins makes great TD reception as Bengals tie Chiefs

The Cincinnati Bengals are trying to create a distant replay in the AFC Championship Game.

They trailed the Kansas City Chiefs in last season’s contest and fell behind by 10 points again on Sunday.

A short Evan McPherson field goal made it 13-6 at the half and after the break it was Joe Burrow time.

The quarterback directed a 62-yard drive over 8 plays and finished with a flourish.

Burrow threw a gorgeous pass that Tee Higgins came down with for the 27-yard touchdown.

A McPherson PAT and the AFC Championship Game was tied at 13 in the third quarter.

