Tee Higgins makes great TD reception as Bengals tie Chiefs
The Cincinnati Bengals are trying to create a distant replay in the AFC Championship Game.
They trailed the Kansas City Chiefs in last season’s contest and fell behind by 10 points again on Sunday.
A short Evan McPherson field goal made it 13-6 at the half and after the break it was Joe Burrow time.
The quarterback directed a 62-yard drive over 8 plays and finished with a flourish.
Burrow threw a gorgeous pass that Tee Higgins came down with for the 27-yard touchdown.
A McPherson PAT and the AFC Championship Game was tied at 13 in the third quarter.