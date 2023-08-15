Tee Higgins: Limited practice reps "just precaution"

Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins gave the team a scare on Monday.

Higgins was hit by safety Nick Scott while going up to try for a pass and a member of the team's medical staff came out to look at him after he went to the ground. Higgins said he landed "awkwardly" and avoided any serious issue, but he did not return to the field for the rest of the session.

Watching portions of practice was nothing new for Higgins. He has missed team drills in a number of practices and didn't do 11-on-11 work in last week's joint practices with the Packers. On Monday, Higgins was asked why he has limited his practice work.

“Just precaution . . . just out there talking to [wide receivers coach Troy Walters] going back and forth with him being able to take some team reps off and do individual but actually getting back in there doing everything with the guys feels good,” Higgins said, via Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Any discussion about Higgins' practice participation also includes a nod to his contract status. He's in the last year of his rookie deal and joins quarterback Joe Burrow on the list of Bengals players who are looking for new deals before the start of the regular season. Burrow's deal is a bigger priority, so it remains to be seen what the team can get done ahead of Week One.