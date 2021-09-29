The Bengals practiced without four players Tuesday.

Receiver Tee Higgins (shoulder), cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (groin), safety Jessie Bates (neck) and offensive lineman Xavier Su'a-Filo (knee) continued their rehab ahead of the Thursday night game against the Jaguars.

Bates has started every game since the Bengals drafted him in the second round of the 2018 draft, recording 22 total tackles so far in 2021. Higgins has played 18 games in his two-year career with last week’s game the only one he has missed.

The Bengals upgraded offensive tackle Riley Reiff (ankle) to a limited participant.

Linebacker Markus Bailey (hamstring), cornerback Darius Phillips (hand) and cornerback Trae Waynes (hamstring) were full participants after being estimated as limited Monday.

Tee Higgins, Jessie Bates miss practice Tuesday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk