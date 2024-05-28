Tee Higgins, Ja’Marr Chase among notables not at Bengals OTAs

There weren’t any attendance surprises on Tuesday to start Cincinnati Bengals OTAs.

Big names made the headlines, of course, starting with wideouts Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase.

The absences aren’t unusual as both guys train away from the team, though Higgins obviously comes with the backdrop of the franchise tag he’s yet to sign (also expected).

Also absent were free-agent signings Sheldon Rankins and Trent Brown. For the latter, that meant first-rounder Amarius Mims got to work with the first team again.

But those absences aren’t shocking either, as some veterans just prefer to work away from teams or have other reasons to not report at voluntaries.

Unless some of these absences extend into training camp later in the summer, this is the usual late-May happenings around a team.

