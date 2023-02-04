Tee Higgins hilariously responds to trade rumors via Twitter

Tee Higgins hilariously responds to trade rumors originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On Friday, a report went public surrounding the Bengals' potential interest in trading star receiver Tee Higgins for a "high draft pick."

The idea of shipping Higgins to another team is contingent upon the two parties agreeing on his rookie extension.

MORE: Bengals could trade Tee Higgins if 'numbers are outrageous'

This sent the NFL world into a frenzy, pointing at teams with top draft picks as potential landing spots for the stud receiver. Higgins, on the other hand, sat back and laughed at the report.

As Bears fans do, they connected the dots of Higgins' potential availability and the Bears' ownership of the No. 1 pick in the draft, teeing up draft ideas and rumors for the receiver.

However, NBC Sports Chicago's Bears Insider, Josh Schrock, doesn't see the Bengals letting go of their top-tier receiver.

"People are pre-assuming the Bengals are going to be cheap because, the Bengals, over the course of history, have been cheap," Schrock said on Football Night in Chicago. "But, the way the cap structure plays out with Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, they can space it. The numbers can work out."

Higgins has proved himself, as Shrock characterized him, as a "blue chip" receiver since entering the league. Over the past two seasons, he's recorded over 1,000 yards receiving and averages just over six touchdowns per season.

If the Bears can find a way to bring him to Chicago, they should. But, the likelihood of the Bengals making Higgins available is low.

