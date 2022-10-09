Tee Higgins, Hayden Hurst expected to suit up for Bengals vs. Ravens

Fantasy football players and Cincinnati Bengals fans can rejoice — wide receiver Tee Higgins and tight end Hayden Hurst are both expected to play on “Sunday Night Football” against the Baltimore Ravens.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the “questionable” tag both players received won’t stop them from suiting up against their AFC North rivals.

That’s not a major shocker by any stretch, but it doesn’t hurt to have further confirmation. Bengals coaches had said Higgins should be fine and he torched the Dolphins last week on a sprained ankle.

While Higgins is the team’s leading receiver as opponents look to put the clamps on Ja’Marr Chase, Hurst could end up playing a big role too. He’s come up clutch in key moments for Joe Burrow, already scoring one touchdown on just 14 catches.

