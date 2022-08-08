Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins had shoulder surgery after the team’s Super Bowl loss to the Rams and he remains out of team drills at training camp, but he doesn’t seem to think that he will need to have too many limitations on his workload for much longer.

Higgins said that it has “been boring” to miss out on the most competitive portion of practice, but is trying to focus on benefitting from mental reps rather than lamenting the inability to get into the 11-on-11 work. He made it clear that he feels like he’s almost all of the way back to full strength, however.

“I feel like I’m closer than expected so it’s up to the training staff at the end of the day but it’s also up to me to tell them how I feel,” Higgins said, via Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “I feel amazing so I’m just putting the ball in their hands and we’ll see where we go from there.”

Higgins said it “wouldn’t hurt” to have a chance to play in the preseason, but thinks that practice work would be enough if he’s cleared to participate in every segment of the sessions.

Tee Higgins feels “closer than expected” to return from shoulder surgery originally appeared on Pro Football Talk