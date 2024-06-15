Tee Higgins extension considered ‘longshot’ as Bengals WR signs franchise tag

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins might sign his franchise tag, but that doesn’t mean a long-term extension is on the way.

Higgins signing the tag right after OTAs ended seemed a little strange — why not sign it right at the start of training camp if taking part there is the plan?

Though some might hope that means Higgins and the Bengals are making ground on a long-term deal, ESPN’s Adam Schefter pumped the brakes on that.

“By signing his franchise tender, Tee Higgins now is expected to be at training camp,” Schefter wrote. “A long-term deal for Higgins still is considered a longshot.”

Like Jessie Bates before him, Higgins always projected to take part in training camp and play next year on the tag before hitting free agency. If an extension is to somehow happen, it needs to occur before the July 15 deadline.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire