Tee Higgins is expected to play Sunday

The Bengals played without wide receiver Tee Higgins last week, but it looks like they won't have to do that again this Sunday.

Higgins has been dealing with injured ribs and he was able to practice all three days this week. He was limited on Wednesday and Thursday, but moved up to a full practice to close out the week on Friday.

According to multiple reports, Higgins, who head coach Zac Taylor called a game-time decision on Friday, is expected to play against the Seahawks as well.

Taylor also said that cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, who is dealing with a back injury, will be a game-time call against Seattle.