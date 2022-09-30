Tee Higgins: Dolphins had one of the best corners in the NFL on me and I delivered

Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins led the team with seven catches for 124 yards on Thursday night, and most of that damage — including a 59-yard touchdown — was with Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard in single coverage.

Higgins said the Dolphins’ game plan was to have safeties help with the Bengals’ other receivers and trust that Howard could shut down Higgins on his own, and Higgins proved them wrong.

“We realized really early that they were doubling Tyler Boyd and Ja’Marr [Chase] and playing zero –– man to man –– with me with Howard, one of the best corners in the league,” Higgins said, via Charlie Goldsmith of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “It was a big game for me, and I delivered.”

Higgins is now leading the Bengals with 315 receiving yards this season, reminding opposing defenses that they single cover him at their peril.

