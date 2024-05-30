Tee Higgins’ comments in a new interview will make Bengals fans happy

Cincinnati Bengals wideout Tee Higgins might be making cryptic posts on social media during his contract standoff with the team.

But he’s saying and doing the right things in interviews, which fans will like.

Appearing on the “I AM ATHLETE” podcast, Higgins made a point to stress that he would like to be back with the team beyond 2024.

“As far as me coming back, I would love to come back,” Higgins said. “I grew as a man in the past four years here. Grew as a player…got good new friendships. Great relationships with people not in the facility, in the City of Cincinnati, the fans are great. So I would definitely love to be here.”

While it’s hard to know when this footage was shot, it matches Higgins’ previous sentiments on the matter.

Of course, there’s the business side of things at play, too. Another massive wideout extension just happened elsewhere in the NFL and likely makes it harder for the front office and player to close the gap and agree on an extension.

Barring a stunner before the July 15 deadline to do an extension, Higgins will sign the franchise tag and play on that in 2024.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire